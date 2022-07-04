Left Menu

Serum Institute urges health ministry to include Cy-Tb injection in national TB elimination progr

Serum Institute has informed MoHFW that the firm will provide Cy-Tb injection at Rs 350 plus GST per dose, an official source stated.

Updated: 04-07-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:37 IST
Serum Institute has requested the Union health ministry for include of their Cy-Tb injection for detection of Latent-TB in the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) to support TB free-India by 2025, official sources said on Monday.

The Serum Institute had recently informed the ministry that the firm would provide Cy-Tb injection at Rs 350 plus GST per dose, an official source stated.

The letter for the inclusion of Cy-Tb was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government, and Regulatory Affairs at SII.

The Cy-Tb injection was granted market authorization by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 9, 2022. In response to Singh's request, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had sought the price of Cy-Tb injection. Serum Institute has informed MoHFW that the firm will provide Cy-Tb injection at Rs 350 plus GST per dose, an official source stated. According to official sources, the ministry has not taken any decision on procurement of this product as there are few programmatic challenges in Cy-Tb kit of Serum Institute. India is committed to eliminating tuberculosis by 2025, five years ahead of the target for TB elimination set by Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

