Putin warns West: sanctions risk price catastrophe for energy consumers
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that continued use of sanctions against Russia could lead to catastrophic price rises on energy markets, hurting households across Europe.
He said moves to cut Europe's reliance on Russian energy are resulting in gas price rises for European countries.
