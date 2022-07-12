Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 01:57 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 01:43 IST
U.S. will discuss energy security with OPEC leaders on Middle East trip, White House official says
American officials will discuss energy security with OPEC leaders during U.S. President Joe Biden's travel to the Middle East this week, U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday.

"We will have the opportunity among this very broad agenda to talk about energy security with the leaders of the OPEC nations in the Middle East," Sullivan said.

