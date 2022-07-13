Elephant, pig electrocuted; inquiry on

An elephant and a pig were electrocuted near a private estate in Coonoor, Forest department officials said.

Based on information from public, the officials rushed to the spot.

The officials noticed one of the electric barbed wires was hanging too low causing the death of the elephant and the pig on Tuesday. The Forest department is inquiring the frequent deaths by electrocution of wild animals, particularly elephants and pigs in and around estates, attached to forest areas in Nilgiris district.

