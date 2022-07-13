Left Menu

Elephant, pig electrocuted; inquiry on

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:33 IST
Elephant, pig electrocuted; inquiry on
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant and a pig were electrocuted near a private estate in Coonoor, Forest department officials said.

Based on information from public, the officials rushed to the spot.

The officials noticed one of the electric barbed wires was hanging too low causing the death of the elephant and the pig on Tuesday. The Forest department is inquiring the frequent deaths by electrocution of wild animals, particularly elephants and pigs in and around estates, attached to forest areas in Nilgiris district.

