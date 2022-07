BRIEF-Andriy Yermak, Chief Of Staff To Ukrainian President On Twitter Black Sea Security Is Priority In Issue Of Resuming Of Ukrainian Agricultural Export

* ANDRIY YERMAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ON TWITTER: BLACK SEA SECURITY IS PRIORITY IN ISSUE OF RESUMING OF UKRAINIAN AGRICULTURAL EXPORT

* ANDRIY YERMAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ON TWITTER: UKRAINE HAS PROPOSED TO FORM A BASIC NAVIGATION ALGORITHM FOR THE BLACK SEA * ANDRIY YERMAK, CHIEF OF STAFF TO UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT ON TWITTER: BASED ON RESULTS OF TODAY'S MEETING, PARTIES AGREED TO FORM JOINT COORDINATION CENTER UNDER UN AUSPICES

