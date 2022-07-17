Libya's NOC continues to do its job according to the law, it says

Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) is continuing to do its job according to the law, it said on its social media feeds on Sunday, days after the Government of National Unity (GNU) sought to replace the NOC chief and its board of directors.

NOC said it will not comply with any "illegal" sacking measures from an "outgoing" government.

Also Read: Libya: new suspected mass graves found in Tarhuna, says UN human rights probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)