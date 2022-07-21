Left Menu

Russian firefighters use helicopter to battle major Moscow building blaze

Around 150 firefighters battled a major blaze on the roof of a Moscow apartment building early on Thursday and used a helicopter to try to douse the flames, news agencies and eyewitnesses said. At one point a helicopter could be seen dropping water from a large bucket onto the flames. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2022 04:51 IST
Russian firefighters use helicopter to battle major Moscow building blaze
Around 150 firefighters battled a major blaze on the roof of a Moscow apartment building early on Thursday and used a helicopter to try to douse the flames, news agencies and eyewitnesses said. About 400 people were evacuated from the nine-storey building on Leninsky Prospekt, a major avenue just to the southwest of the downtown core, a spokesperson for Russia's federal emergencies ministry told RIA and Tass agencies.

At just before 1 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Wednesday) the fire covered an area of about 1,000 square metres (10,800 square feet), the spokesperson added. At one point a helicopter could be seen dropping water from a large bucket onto the flames.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

