WFP and partners to build transport training centre in West Africa

The centre will inject new expertise into local transport markets, equipping them to deliver life-saving goods like food and medicine more efficiently throughout the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:51 IST
Increased local capacities and expertise in supply chain will, in turn, support WFP’s emergency and resilience-building operations in vulnerable communities across West Africa. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is partnering with global corporations to build a world-class Transport Training Centre in Accra, Ghana, aimed at enhancing transport and logistics capacities across West Africa. The centre will inject new expertise into local transport markets, equipping them to deliver life-saving goods like food and medicine more efficiently throughout the region.

Bringing together leading players in the sector, such as Carrier Global Corporation, Renault Trucks and Toyota Tsusho, the Government of Ghana and WFP will set up a first-of-its-kind centre which will offer free online and hands-on training to up to 400 people per year. Training will be provided on best practices in road transport, fleet management and the safe transport of temperature-sensitive commodities. Trainees will include staff from humanitarian organizations, governments and the local private sector.

"Over the last couple of years, we've seen how important strong and resilient supply chains are – and this training centre is a critical step towards building stronger supply chains in West Africa," said Alex Marianelli, WFP's Director of Supply Chain. "WFP has a long history in West Africa and we're excited to share our knowledge and experience and – through our partners – provide access to the latest knowledge from leading experts."

Increased local capacities and expertise in supply chain will, in turn, support WFP's emergency and resilience-building operations in vulnerable communities across West Africa.

Construction of the centre is expected to commence later this year with the financial support of the Government of Japan, on land donated by the Government of Ghana as part of the existing WFP United Nations Humanitarian Response Depot operations.

Through the centre, partners and stakeholders aim to address the challenges hindering the development of the transport sector across West Africa, including lack of training opportunities and limited technical know-how.

(With Inputs from APO)

