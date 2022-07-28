China developer Evergrande gets bid for Hong Kong HQ from CK Asset
- Country:
- China
CK Asset Holdings, founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday it has submitted a bid for the Hong Kong headquarters of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande Group.
Evergrande recently assigned real estate services group, Cushman & Wakefield, as the sole agent to sell the 345,000 square foot office building following a failed sale last year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources, and the sale was expected to fetch a much lower figure this time, closer to HK$9 billion ($1.15 billion).
($1 = 7.8491 Hong Kong dollars)
