Left Menu

Jodhpur: 2 stones unit workers crushed to death under slabs

Two workers of a stones processing unit here were Thursday crushed to death and as many workers were injured when heavy slabs fell on them while they were trying to take them out from a pile for cutting, officials said.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 29-07-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 00:25 IST
Jodhpur: 2 stones unit workers crushed to death under slabs
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers of a stones processing unit here were Thursday crushed to death and as many workers were injured when heavy slabs fell on them while they were trying to take them out from a pile for cutting, officials said. The incident happened at the stone unit near Surpura dam this afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Sikandar Khan and Dhallaram Meghwal, while the injured are Balveer Singh and Prem Singh.

SHO (Mandor) Manish Dev said these workers were working at a stone processing unit, named Sushil Stones, near Surpura dam when the incident happened.

''When they were removing the heavy slabs from a pile for cutting, the pile suddenly tilted and fell on the workers. The workers tried to escape from falling slabs but Sikandar and Dhallaram got crushed under the heavy slabs, while Balveer and Prem escaped with injured,'' Dev said.

Their co-workers rushed to the spot and tried to take them out by removing the slabs but they could not succeed and called cranes had to be called.

''The two injured were rushed to a hospital while the bodies of the deceased could be removed only after removal of the slabs using cranes,'' Dev said.

No case has yet been registered as the relatives of the deceased have demanded compensation from the uni-owner and have refused to accept the bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, most in Europe; AbbVie's Allergan reaches $2 billion opioid lawsuit settlement - Bloomberg News and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox globally, ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

 Chile

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022