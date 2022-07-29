Saudi energy minister, Russia's Novak discuss cooperation ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday in Riyadh, the Saudi energy ministry said on Twitter.

The two discussed the latest developments in the work of the joint Saudi-Russian committee and discussed opportunities for cooperation between their countries, the ministry added.

Their meeting came ahead of an OPEC+ meeting set for Aug 3.

