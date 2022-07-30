Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out in the Binner area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, the police said.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-07-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 23:26 IST
An encounter broke out in the Binner area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, the police said. "#Encounter has started at Binner area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice" tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, acting on a specific piece of information, a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) in the Wanigam Bala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK-Magazines, seven AK-Rounds, one Pouch and one Bag have been recovered from the site of the encounter.All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the police said.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

