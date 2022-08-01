We need government support says CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli's brother

As the whole nation rejoiced weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's stunning gold medal victory at the Commonwealth Games 2022, his brother Alok Sheuli said a lot of effort had gone into the preparation and sought more support from the government. Both the brothers being weightlifters had made thorough preparations for the games. Alok praised Achinta for his dedication and said the achievement will serve as a breakthrough for encouraging people of their area into mainstream sports.

"In 2020, the state government had given an award. However, nobody seemed to be aware that a boy from our village had participated in the Commonwealth Games. Earlier, even the state's sports minister seemed unaware. Now, the medal has been brought everyone here. Now we need government support also," said Alok Sheuli. He said that with brother winning a medal, many people began to arrive. However, earlier even their calls were ignored, the star athlete's brother said.

"We tried reaching out to the minister. I think his assistant must have received our call but nothing happened. We are yet to see how much money they will give for it," he added. Alok also hailed his brother over his thumping victory and said," His coach guided him well. We are really happy. All the people are happy. We haven't slept since last night."

Indian weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313kg in the men's 73kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. With this, he won the country its sixth medal at CWG 2022 and its third gold medal at the event.

In his first attempt at the Snatch category, Achinta Sheuli made a great start and successfully lifted 137kg. Without breaking, a sweat Achinta lifted 140kg in the second attempt of the category. In the third and final attempt, he successfully lifted 143kg. It is three out of three for Achinta, as he lifted 143kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games Record.

In the Clean and Jerk lift category, Achinta exhibited a stunning display of power as he lifted 166kg in his first attempt. In the second attempt of the category, he decided to lift 170 kg but failed. In the third and last attempt of the C&J category, he lifted 170kg with ease. With a successful lift of 170kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta Sheuli finished at the top with a total of 313kg (143kg + 170kg). (ANI)

