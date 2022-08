BRIEF-Saudi Aramco, Sinopec Sign MoU To Collaborate On Projects In Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* SIGNED MOU WITH CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION COVERING MULTIPLE AREAS OF POTENTIAL COLLABORATION BETWEEN PARTIES IN SAUDI ARABIA

* ARAMCO, SINOPEC TO DISCUSS NEW MANUFACTURING HUB TO BE LOCATED IN KING SALMAN ENERGY PARK Further company coverage:

