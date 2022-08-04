Odisha: 6 detained in a minor's rape case

As many as six persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor in Sambalpur, said the officials on Tuesday. The incident came to light when the police received a call regarding the incident.

The medical examination of the victim has been conducted. "We came to know about a girl who was found lying unconscious near a food joint. The PCR rushed to the spot. She had allegedly been raped by four men. A medical examination was conducted. FIR lodged. 6 accused detained," informed the police.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Also Read: Officials to don traditional attire in two western Odisha districts on 'Sambalpuri Din'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)