No civilian casualties due to firing by security forces in 3 years: J-K ADGP

Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar on Friday asserted that there have been no civilian casualties due to firing by security forces in the union territory in the past three years. "In the past three years, there have been no civilian casualties due to police, security force firing. There are no more incidents of stone-pelting at the site of an encounter. Now, we are quick to identify and nab terrorists," Vijay Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order), Kashmir told mediapersons.

The ADGP's comments came hours after an encounter broke out at the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. The Army officials informed that an army jawan and a civilian had received injuries in the encounter.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One Army Jawan and one civilian got injured in the #encounter. Search in the area is still going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. As per the police's information, the enounter broke out around 11.59 am today.

Earlier on July 31, one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Irshad Ahmed Bhat of Pattan, was killed in the Binner area of J-K's Baramulla district. According to the police, he was active since May 2022. In the July 30 joint operation of The Police, Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn), that broke in the Wanigam Bala village of Baramulla, the J-K police eliminated one terrorist.

In the operation, one Indian Army assault dog also lost its life, while three personnel of the security forces sustained minor injuries. The police acted on a specific input and launched a joint cordon-and-search operation, after which they recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-47 Rifle, three AK magazines, seven AK-rounds, one pouch and one bag from the site of the encounter.

The J-K police had also apprehended two hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba during an encounter in Baramulla. (ANI)

