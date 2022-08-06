ASEAN decided no Myanmar junta at summits unless peace progress - chair Cambodia
Cambodia's foreign minister on Saturday said the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN had decided that Myanmar's ruling generals would remain barred from any of its meetings until they show progress on a peace plan.
Prak Sokhonn, a special envoy on Myanmar and chair of this week's Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings, told a news conference the junta "must act in a way that shows progress is made then we will be able to act on a decision to show progress."
