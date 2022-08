BRIEF-Saudi's SARED And Aramco Sign MoU To Develop Fuel Service Stations - Statement

SAUDIA GROUP: * SAUDI AIRLINES REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT (SARED) AND ARAMCO SIGN MOU TO DEVELOP FUEL SERVICE STATIONS IN CERTAIN LOCATIONS - STATEMENT

* MOU DISCUSSES EVALUATION OF STRATEGIC SAUDIA SITES TO BUILD AND DEVELOP ARAMCO-BRANDED FUEL SERVICE STATIONS - STATEMENT * MOU INCLUDES EXPLORING POSSIBILITY OF ADDING SPECIAL SERVICES FOR SAUDIA'S GUESTS - STATEMENT

* MOU ALSO INCLUDES EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY FOR SAUDIA GROUP TO PROVIDE CATERING SERVICES FOR ARAMCO-BRANDED CONVENIENCE STORES - STATEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

