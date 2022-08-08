Left Menu

WB: NIA files charge sheet against man accused in ammunition recovery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a Charge Sheet against one accused in a case related to the recovery of bombs, arms and ammunition from Bengal's Jagaddal, said a press release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 23:05 IST
WB: NIA files charge sheet against man accused in ammunition recovery case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a Charge Sheet against one accused in a case related to the recovery of bombs, arms and ammunition from Bengal's Jagaddal, said a press release. "NIA filed Charge-Sheet before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata against one accused person in NIA case no RC 12/2022/NIA/DLI which pertains to the recovery of explosives, firearms and ammunition from property under Jagaddal PS, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, West Bengal," stated the press release.

The accused had been identified as Namit Singh. NIA filed charges against him under sections 4 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and section 25 (1B) of Arms Act, 1959. Investigations have revealed that Namit Singh, was stockpiling explosive substances, firearms and ammunition with the intention to endanger human life in contravention of provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and the Arms act, 1959.

"The case was initially registered as FIR No.178/22 dated March 12, 2022, at PS Jagaddal, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, West Bengal and re-registered by NIA on April 8, 2022," further stated the press release. Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

