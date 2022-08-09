Left Menu

Electricity Amendment bill will affect farmers, poor: TN Minister

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 09-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:35 IST
Electricity Amendment bill will affect farmers, poor: TN Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 has provisions that will be harmful to the poor farmers, who are getting free electricity, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said on Tuesday.

The amendment would also affect the poor and deprive domestic consumers of free 100 units of power, Senthil Balaji told reporters here.

Private companies would be allowed to use distribution networks built by the state government and TANGEDCO, particularly in industrial belts and agriculture areas, without any investment, he pointed out.

The bill to amend the Electricity Act was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday amid protests by the opposition, which claimed that it seeks to take away certain rights of state governments.

The Bill is aimed at allowing the privatization of electricity on the lines of communication. If it is passed in both the houses of Parliament, customers will have the option to choose the supplier of electricity just like one can choose for telephone, mobile, and internet services.

Earlier, the Electricity minister held a discussion with senior DMK leaders over the visit of Chief Minister M K Stalin to attend a function in Kinathukadavu near here on August 24, where he will distribute welfare measures to 82,000 beneficiaries.

The meeting also discussed the enrolment of 10 lakh youths into the party and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Senthil Balaji said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation
4
ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Desert

ESO shares this stunning view of Milky Way as it stretches over Atacama Dese...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022