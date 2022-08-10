Left Menu

New Delhi: Two held for kidnapping Delhi businessman, taking Rs 20 lakh

Two persons on Tuesday have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Delhi-based businessman and allegedly beating him, according to the Delhi Police.

Two persons on Tuesday were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a Delhi-based businessman and allegedly beating him, according to the Delhi Police. The police arrested them from Barakhamba road in New Delhi and they are identified as Rohit and Mohit.

After receiving the complaint, the police registered an FIR on August 6 under sections 365, 323, 386, 341, 506, and 34 against three people and started an investigation. "The police have arrested two of them while we are searching for the third one. Strict action against the accused will be taken after the whole investigation," said the police.

According to the primary interrogation, the incident took place following a money transaction between Shobhit Agrawal and the accused. As per the police, Agrawal had borrowed money from the accused on interest after that they threatened him and kidnapped him. "The police said that the businessman Shobhit Agrawal filed a complaint in which he said that some people kidnapped him and took Rs 20 lakhs from him," Deputy Commissioner of Police of New Delhi Amrutha Gugulot said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

