Andhra man donates gold crown worth Rs 36.98 lakh to Shirdi Saibaba temple

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 12-08-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 14:36 IST
A 57-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has donated a gold crown worth Rs 36.98 lakh and a silver plate worth Rs 33,000 to the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi town of Maharashtra, an official from the trust managing the shrine said on Friday.

Satish Prabhakar Annam donated a gold crown weighing 770 gm and a 620 gm silver plate on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, said Bhagyashri Banayat, the chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

Annam is a former legislator and a resident of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, it was stated.

Last month, an 80-year-old doctor from Hyderabad donated a gold crown worth Rs 33 lakh to the temple trust.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

