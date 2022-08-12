Andhra man donates gold crown worth Rs 36.98 lakh to Shirdi Saibaba temple
A 57-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh has donated a gold crown worth Rs 36.98 lakh and a silver plate worth Rs 33,000 to the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi town of Maharashtra, an official from the trust managing the shrine said on Friday.
Satish Prabhakar Annam donated a gold crown weighing 770 gm and a 620 gm silver plate on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, said Bhagyashri Banayat, the chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.
Annam is a former legislator and a resident of Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh, it was stated.
Last month, an 80-year-old doctor from Hyderabad donated a gold crown worth Rs 33 lakh to the temple trust.
