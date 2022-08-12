Left Menu

Punjab Govt releases Rs 25.75 cr for new degree colleges during FY 2022-23

Punjab Minister for Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation, Harpal Singh Cheema, has approved the release of Rs 25.75 crore for new degree colleges being established across Punjab.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:40 IST
Punjab minister for Finance Harpal Singh Cheema (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Minister for Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation, Harpal Singh Cheema, has approved the release of Rs 25.75 crore for new degree colleges being established across Punjab. In a statement issued here today, he said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Government is committed to strengthening the higher educational infrastructure in the state.

Towards this end, the Department of Finance has approved the release of funds to 10-degree colleges in the State, he said. He further added that the Finance Department has also released a total of Rs 30.23 to the Higher Education and Language Department during the last four months. It includes Rs 22.5 crore to Punjabi University, Patiala, Rs 7.1 crore for Panjab University, Chandigarh and Rs 6.2 crore for Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Open University, Patiala.

Sharing the details of the funds being released for new degree colleges, Cheema said that the Finance Department has approved the release of funds amounting to Rs 4.56 crore for Government College Abohar (Fazilka), Rs 4.26 for Government College Mahian Anandpur Sahib, (Ropar), Rs 3.80 crore for Government College Chabbewal Mukhliana, Hoshiarpur, Rs 3.71 crore for Government College for Girls, Malerkotla, Rs 1.97 crore for Government College Sidhpur, Gurdaspur, Rs 1.86 crore for Government College, Husner, Gidarbaha, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rs 1.10 crore for Government College Jadla, SBS Nagar, Rs 65 Lakh for Government College Dholbaha, Hoshiarpur, Rs 98 Lakh for Government College Shahkot, Jalandhar and Rs 2.86 crore for Government College Danewala, Malout. Describing quality education as one of the key priorities of the Bhagwant Mann government, the Finance Minister said that Rs 205.13 crore has been released to the School Education department during the first four months of the current FY 2022-23. He said that the Education Sector of the state will not face any shortage of funds as the Punjab Government is committed to securing the future of the state. (ANI)

