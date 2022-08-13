Left Menu

Berlin wants to reduce gas use by 2% with new regulations -officials

Private pools may no longer be heated while the illumination of buildings and memorials should be switched off to save on electricity. Illuminated advertisements should also be turned off from 2200 to 0600 each day. Around half of German households rely on gas for their heating and some 13% of electricity is derived from the fossil fuel.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-08-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 02:07 IST
Berlin wants to reduce gas use by 2% with new regulations -officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

New measures to reduce Germany's gas consumption by 2% require strict cutbacks by public and private users as Europe battles a sharp reduction in Russian gas supplies, government officials said on Friday. Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper last week the state would order certain energy savings measures such as only heating public buildings to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

Under the new measures, corridors or big halls should not be heated at all, except in hospitals or care homes, ministry officials told Reuters. Private pools may no longer be heated while the illumination of buildings and memorials should be switched off to save on electricity. Illuminated advertisements should also be turned off from 2200 to 0600 each day.

Around half of German households rely on gas for their heating and some 13% of electricity is derived from the fossil fuel. Gas also accounts for a third of industry's energy. In recent years, half of that gas has come from Russia. Germany needs to reduce gas consumption by 20% compared to before the crisis sparked by a stand-off with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, to get through the winter without resorting to gas rationing.

Savings in the industrial and housing sector are expected to reduce consumption by 5-10% and the replacement by gas-fired power plants by coal-fired ones by another 3-5%. Consumption has already shrunk by up to 8% given high gas prices. Germany will also be relying on gas storage facilities and liquid natural gas (LNG) terminals to get through the cold winter months when gas usage usually goes up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022