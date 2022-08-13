Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police detains District Panchayat member for questioning in UKSSSC paper leak case

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday informed that District Panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat has been detained by the special task force (STF) in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper leak case.

Detained District Panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday informed that District Panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat has been detained by the special task force (STF) in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam paper leak case. SSP of STF Uttarakhand Ajay Singh told ANI, "Hakam Singh has been detained by the STF from Arakot on the Himachal border for questioning."

The STF led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh is investigating the case. Hakam Singh was caught from the Mori area near the Himachal Pradesh border.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttarkashi Arpan Yaduvanshi said, "The District Panchayat member Hakam Singh Rawat has been detained for questioning. The STF is interrogating Hakam Singh in the paper leak case." The Zilla Panchayat member was stopped at Arakot Chowki. Hakam Singh returned to the country from abroad on August 7.

A Special Task Force (STF) had been constituted to investigate alleged irregularities, according to sources. The Dehradun Police had registered a case against unidentified persons in the case of alleged rigging in the graduation level recruitment examination.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Police arrested Gaurav Chauhan, Additional Private Secretary working in Public Works and Forest Department of state Secretariat in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case. After the registration of the case, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) handed over the investigation of the matter to the STF.

The probe was ordered by state director general of police Ashok Kumar on the directions of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The UKSSSC conducted a written exam on December 4 and 5 last year (2021). This was the biggest examination of the commission for 854 posts, in which 13 categories of posts of different departments were to be filled. (ANI)

