Left Menu

Despite differences, Indian democracy thrives: Telangana Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 19:06 IST
Despite differences, Indian democracy thrives: Telangana Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Despite differences in terms of languages caste and creed, India proved to the rest of the world as to how democracy can function, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Speaking at a programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here, the minister said there are a very few things such as “India and Indianness” that bind the people of the country together.

“The world’s largest democracy surviving in a mature fashion for 75 years in spite of all our differences, in spite of all of the things that divide us itself is a testament that how well a democracy can function for the rest of the world,” Rama Rao said.

He said the people need to continue to focus on what unites, not what divides and ensure that this great country continues to prosper, thrive and truly becomes role model for the rest of the world.

According to him, though India and China are comparable in terms of population, there is no comparison between the nations as systems work differently in both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022