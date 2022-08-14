Despite differences, Indian democracy thrives: Telangana Minister

Despite differences in terms of languages caste and creed, India proved to the rest of the world as to how democracy can function, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Sunday.

Speaking at a programme as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here, the minister said there are a very few things such as “India and Indianness” that bind the people of the country together.

“The world’s largest democracy surviving in a mature fashion for 75 years in spite of all our differences, in spite of all of the things that divide us itself is a testament that how well a democracy can function for the rest of the world,” Rama Rao said.

He said the people need to continue to focus on what unites, not what divides and ensure that this great country continues to prosper, thrive and truly becomes role model for the rest of the world.

According to him, though India and China are comparable in terms of population, there is no comparison between the nations as systems work differently in both.

