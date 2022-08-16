T R Kesavan elected President, MCCI; Ramkumar Shankar Vice-Prez

The Group President - Corporate Relations and Alliances at Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) T R Kesavan was elected President of the city-based Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the industry body said on Tuesday.

The Managing Director of Chemplast Sanmar Ltd, part of the Sanmar Group, Ramkumar Shankar was elected Vice-President at the 186th annual general meeting held recently, a press release said.

The newly elected team called on Chief Minister M K Stalin and discussed industry development in the state.

Kesavan, an engineering and management professional, has 30 years of experience in agricultural productivity. He is also a governing council member of various industrial and government associations.

Shankar, a finance professional has vast experience in the management sector and has pursued an Accelerated Management programith Indian School of Business in 2003, the release said.

