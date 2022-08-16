Mandaviya reviews progress of revival of urea units at Sindri, Barauni

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the progress of revival of closed urea units at Sindri and Barauni.

According to an official statement, the minister reviewed the progress of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)-Sindri and Barauni projects and noted that the Centre is committed to starting the production of urea from these plants shortly.

''These two plants will add more than 25 lakh tonnes per annum of indigenous production of urea which will help in reduction of equivalent amount of imported urea", he said.

Mandaviya also reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd, the country's first urea plant based on coal gasification technology for production of ammonia/urea.

The production capacity of Talcher plant would be 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum. The commissioning of this plant is expected in the year of 2024.

Mandaviya highlighted that the production of indigenous urea from these plants will be a step towards achieving "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Aatmanirbhar Krishi".

He noted that ''through focused efforts of the Government, India will become self-reliant in urea production. Further, each of these plants would generate 500 direct and 1500 indirect employments".

The Centre is reviving Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni units by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Coal India Ltd (CIL) and Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL)/Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (HFCL).

Accordingly, a joint venture company HURL was incorporated with equity participations of 29.67 per cent each by NTPC, IOCL and CIL and 11 per cent by FCIL for setting up gas-based ammonia urea plants of 12.7 lakh tonnes per annum capacities each at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

The government also mandated revival of Talcher unit through nomination basis by forming a joint venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL), Rashtiya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RCF) and FCIL.

A joint venture company named Talcher Fertilizer Ltd was incorporated with equity participations of 31.85 per cent each by GAIL, RCF and CIL while FCIL retaining 4.45 per cent equity.

