WB: Special Task Force arrests 2 for involvement with Al Qaida

The Special Task Force, West Bengal detained two miscreants for their alleged involvement with the banned terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), said the officials on Friday. The arrests were made in the Sasan PS area, Barasat.

The accused have been identified as Abdur Rakib Sarkar and Kazi Ahasan Ullah. "Special Task Force, West Bengal arrested 2 accused namely Abdur Rakib Sarkar & Kazi Ahasan Ullah for their alleged involvement with banned terrorist outfit Al Qaida from Kharibari, under Sasan Police Station," said STF officials.

The officials also seized seditious documents from their possession. A case has been registered under the relevant sections.

Further investigations are underway. Earlier in April, Assam Police busted several modules of proscribed terror outfits Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), arresting 16 people so far, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"In a long-drawn Operation Assam Police has cracked down on several modules of Ansarul Bangla Team /Al-Qaida Indian Subcontinent in Assam," tweeted Sarma The Chief Minister termed the police operation a huge success of intelligence and an example of courage.

"It's a huge intelligence success and a true example of courage and dedication of Assam Police. Total Arrests so far -16," added Sarma. Mufti Saiful Islam (Bangladeshi National), Imran Hussain, Noushad Ali, Khairul Islam, Badshah Soleman, Mamunur Rashid, Mufti Suleman Ali, Saddam Hussain, Moqibul Hussain, are among some of the key accused arrested by the Assam Police.

Sharing the names of the accused, Assam Police said they will continue their offensive against the terror module. "Thank you CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for continued guidance in the fight against AQIS and Ansarul Bangla. We remain committed to completely annihilating these terror modules. We shall continue our offensive," tweeted Assam Police. (ANI)

