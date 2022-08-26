Left Menu

German economy minister looking at possible changes to gas levy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 17:03 IST
German economy minister looking at possible changes to gas levy
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday that it was "more than unsatisfactory" that profitable companies could also access a gas levy on consumers meant to help troubled firms and was looking at possibilities to change it. However, abolishing the levy is not an alternative, he said, adding that any changes to the levy must not endanger the country's energy supply.

He also warned that the country is heading for a jump in energy prices come winter that will make the current increase look small.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate as anyone

Microsoft discovers post-compromise trick used by NOBELIUM to authenticate a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022