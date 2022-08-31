Left Menu

Multipurpose commercial hub to come up in Bahraich near Indo-Nepal border

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:53 IST
Multipurpose commercial hub to come up in Bahraich near Indo-Nepal border
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-purpose commercial hub will be constructed at Rupaidiha in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh near the Indo-Nepal border with an aim to promote the good image of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The hub spread over 100 acres with all the modern facilities will be set up on a public-private partnership model.

The project is in line with the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to set up 10 such facilities at different inter-state and inter-country border areas identified for promoting the state's image among visitors from Nepal as well as those from other states within the country, a district official said.

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday evening in which MLA from Nanpara Ram Niwas Verma, Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary, officers of all concerned departments, and public representatives held detailed discussions, regional block head J P Singh said.

The proposed hub will have high-level medical and educational institutions, a kisan market, a shopping mall, bus stand, and tourism and entertainment facilities, Verma said.

Besides, colleges, markets, hospitals and bus stands will also be upgraded from primary to secondary level, he added.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said that 100 acres of land has to be selected within 10 kilometres from the Nepal border for acquisition.

Government land will be searched on a priority basis for the purpose, but if needed, land can be purchased with the consent of farmers as per rules, he said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said, ''The multi-purpose hub will have modern systems for police and intelligence agencies in view of border security and civil defence.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022