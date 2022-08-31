Multipurpose commercial hub to come up in Bahraich near Indo-Nepal border

A multi-purpose commercial hub will be constructed at Rupaidiha in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh near the Indo-Nepal border with an aim to promote the good image of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The hub spread over 100 acres with all the modern facilities will be set up on a public-private partnership model.

The project is in line with the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to set up 10 such facilities at different inter-state and inter-country border areas identified for promoting the state's image among visitors from Nepal as well as those from other states within the country, a district official said.

A meeting in this regard was held on Monday evening in which MLA from Nanpara Ram Niwas Verma, Bahraich District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary, officers of all concerned departments, and public representatives held detailed discussions, regional block head J P Singh said.

The proposed hub will have high-level medical and educational institutions, a kisan market, a shopping mall, bus stand, and tourism and entertainment facilities, Verma said.

Besides, colleges, markets, hospitals and bus stands will also be upgraded from primary to secondary level, he added.

District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh said that 100 acres of land has to be selected within 10 kilometres from the Nepal border for acquisition.

Government land will be searched on a priority basis for the purpose, but if needed, land can be purchased with the consent of farmers as per rules, he said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said, ''The multi-purpose hub will have modern systems for police and intelligence agencies in view of border security and civil defence.''

