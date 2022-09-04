Left Menu

Farmers suspend 28-day-long stir over sugarcane dues in Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 04-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:37 IST
Farmers here on Sunday announced the suspension of their 28-day-long protest over the non-payment of sugarcane dues by the Phagwara sugar mill following a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Bharati Kisan Union (Doaba) vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur said they decided to suspend the agitation after a meeting with the minister in Amritsar.

The farmers have been demanding the release of pending dues of Rs 72 crore by the sugar mill.

Moosapur said Rs 23.76 crore would be received after the sale of a sugar mill property. The mill has a property in Haryana.

BKU (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni said the state government had assured them of finding a way to clear the dues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

