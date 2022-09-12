Left Menu

Delhi: 1 dead, another injured after friend stabs them over an argument about a girl

A 20-year-old youth was declared dead while another 21-year-old survived injuries after their friend stabbed them over an argument, said the officials on Sunday.

Updated: 12-09-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old youth was declared dead while another 21-year-old survived injuries after their friend stabbed them over an argument, said the officials on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Prince (20) while the injured is Mihir (21).

Both the youths were rushed to the hospital by their cousin Nitesh. As per reports, the argument between the friends took place over a girl.

"Accused Sidhharth stabbed the deceased several times and his brother after an argument had taken between them regarding a girl a few days back. Immediately legal action has been initiated. A crime Team was called to the spot. CCTV footage was collected and the location of the accused is being obtained," said Police. "Prince was found declared dead during treatment and his brother Mihir was under treatment. From inquiry, it came to knowledge that both the deceased and the accused Siddharth (Mannu) of Malkaganj were friends and from the same neighborhood," said police.

Further investigations are underway.

