Left Menu

Brazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 13-09-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 00:22 IST
Brazil's Petrobras to cut LPG prices to distributors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian oil company Petrobras on Monday said it will cut prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is used as a cooking gas, for distributors by 4.73%, starting Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, in a statement said it would lower its LPG price to 4.03 reais per kilogram from a previous price of 4.23 reais per kilogram. Despite not cutting the price of cooking gas since April, the company has recently made several other cuts to the prices of gasoline and other fuels, which have helped to curb inflation.

Last week, the South American country reported a second consecutive month of deflation, which saw fuel prices shrink by 10.82%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability rights activist

Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability righ...

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022