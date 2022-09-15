Left Menu

Ireland to offer firms loans, grants to pay energy bills, says Deputy PM

"We haven't got it all firmed up yet, we need to see what happens at a European level, but it's certainly assistance in a matter of weeks," Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE ahead of a final announcement in the Sept.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 15-09-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 00:01 IST
A package of measures to help businesses contend with soaring energy prices will likely include low cost loans and grants targeted at the sectors most affected, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday. Varadkar said last week that the bulk of Ireland's budget surplus, expected to reach up to 5 billion euros or around 2% of national income, should be spent on one-off measures to help consumers and businesses with rising prices.

He said on Wednesday the package for companies would probably contain three elements - low cost, low interest loans, a grant system targeted at manufacturers and exporters with very high energy costs and "something more general" for sectors facing high energy bills such as retail and hospitality. "We haven't got it all firmed up yet, we need to see what happens at a European level, but it's certainly assistance in a matter of weeks," Varadkar told national broadcaster RTE ahead of a final announcement in the Sept. 27 budget.

"We didn't do all that we did during the pandemic to save jobs and businesses only to allow viable businesses to go to the wall now during the energy crisis," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

