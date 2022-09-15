Left Menu

LVMH to turn off lights at night in French stores

LVMH plans to turn off the lights at its stores at night, starting in France in October, with plans to deploy the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world at a later stage, the luxury giant said on Thursday. Stores that keep the lights on throughout the night - which many do, despite legislation that requires them to turn them off - have sparked much criticism in France in recent weeks, amid calls for businesses to do more to fight climate change.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:59 IST
LVMH to turn off lights at night in French stores
Representative image
  • Country:
  • France

LVMH plans to turn off the lights at its stores at night, starting in France in October, with plans to deploy the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world at a later stage, the luxury giant said on Thursday.

Stores that keep the lights on throughout the night - which many do, despite legislation that requires them to turn them off - have sparked much criticism in France in recent weeks, amid calls for businesses to do more to fight climate change. LVMH, the world's largest high end goods conglomerate, which operates 522 stores and 110 production sites in France, said it would turn off the lights at stores between 10 pm and 7 am, while its offices would go dark at 9 pm.

It will also lower temperature settings at industrial sites by 1 degree Celsius in winter and raise them by 1 degree in summer, it said. The company said the two measures will allow it to cut its energy usage by 10%.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in late August urged companies to draft energy savings plans this month, warning they would be hit first if ever France was left with no choice but to ration supply of gas and electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022