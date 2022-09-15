Haryana CM directs officers to help resolve issues raised at Janta Darbar in Rohtak

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reacted to the pension-related complaints while addressing the Janta Darbar at Rohtak on Thursday. The Janta Darbar was organized at Rohtak, where Khattar listened to people's complaints and issues and also directed the concerned officers to help resolve them.

He said that there are no shortcomings in the pension system, and whatever one or two complaints come out, are being resolved. "There is a procedure of providing or reducing pension, according to that if a beneficiary dies, then pension automatically gets reduced. But, if someone's pension is reduced wrongly, then he can file a complaint, not just will his pension be restarted, but he will also be given the arrears," Khattar said.

A senior woman also reached the Darbar regarding her pension-related problem. After the CM took cognizance of the matter, it was found that her pension has been wrongly reduced. CM Khattar himself gave her Rs 2500 and assured her of a regular and full pension from the next month. A total of 101 complaints came up in CM's Janta Darbar, most of which were related to negligence of police and other administrative officers only. The matters were resolved on the spot only. Gram Sachiv of Lakhan Majra Block was suspended on the spot on the allegations of misallocation of funds to the Sarpanch.

When asked about the ban on wheat exports, Khattar said, "The decision has been taken in the public interest, and the ban has been put looking at the shortage of wheat in the country." Regarding the issues of schools being closed and the transfer of teachers, CM said, "We have transferred teachers from schools having more teachers to schools having lesser teachers. It was creating a lot of burden on the teachers. Some teachers were taking just two classes in the whole day, some schools were running 2-3 schools in the same building. We have merged the schools and have brought one principal for one building." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)