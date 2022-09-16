Germany in talks with Kazakhstan on supplying oil for Schwedt refinery - German govt
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:59 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is in talks with the government of Kazakhstan on securing oil deliveries for its Schwedt refinery via the Druzhba pipeline, according to a policy document released by the German government on Friday.
The aim is to have additional volumes for the refinery, wrested from the German subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft and put under state control, by the end of the year, the document added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German carrier Lufthansa's pilots to strike Friday over pay
Sadio Mané scores again as Bayern wins 5-0 in German Cup
Poland estimates WW2 losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys, says ruling party boss
Gorbachev remembered fondly in Germany for enabling unity
Poland to demand WWII reparations from Germany