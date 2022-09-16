Germany in talks with Kazakhstan on supplying oil for Schwedt refinery - German govt

Germany is in talks with the government of Kazakhstan on securing oil deliveries for its Schwedt refinery via the Druzhba pipeline, according to a policy document released by the German government on Friday.

The aim is to have additional volumes for the refinery, wrested from the German subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft and put under state control, by the end of the year, the document added.

