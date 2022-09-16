J-K: Army flags off mountain cycling expedition to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Northern Command of the Indian Army flagged off a mountain cycling expedition from Rezang La War Memorial to Dras on September 15. The General Officer Commanding the Strategic Strikers Division flagged off the expedition to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The team is being led by Colonel Sripada Sriram, who holds the Guinness World record for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)' from Leh to Manali, which he made in the year 2021. The expedition also consists of one officer and seven other ranks. The cyclists would be covering approximately 575 kilometres over a period of eight days. The route will cover two major passes - Fotu La and Namika La. The major stops along the route will be Nyoma, Karu, Nurla, Kargil and Dras.

The expedition is being undertaken to mark the occasion of 196th Gunners' Day, pay respect to fallen soldiers and commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The event is scheduled to culminate on 22 September 2022 at Kargil War Memorial in Dras. (ANI)

