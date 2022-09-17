Left Menu

Main power line back up at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, IAEA says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 17-09-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 20:14 IST
"With the main line's reconnection yesterday afternoon, the three back-up power lines are again being held in reserve," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. Image Credit: Flickr
One of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's four main power lines has been repaired and is once again supplying the plant with electricity from the Ukrainian grid two weeks after it went down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday.

"With the main line's reconnection yesterday afternoon, the three back-up power lines are again being held in reserve," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "The three other main external 750 kv (kilovolt) power lines that were lost earlier during the conflict remain down."

