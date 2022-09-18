Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes e-cigarettes worth Rs 48 crore from Mundra Port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized e-cigarettes estimated to be worth Rs 48 crores from Mundra Port on Friday as they were being smuggled by way of misdeclaration and concealment. The e-cigarettes were being attempted to be smuggled by way of misdeclaration and concealment through Mundra Port. Acting on an intelligence input, the container was identified and checked upon arrival by DRI which led to the recovery of e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes and all other accompanying goods in the container have been accordingly seized under provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation revealed that the goods were mis-declared as "Floor Clean Mop". During the examination of the container, It was found that apart from some cartons of "Floor Clean Mop", there were several boxes containing Hand Massager, LCD writing Pad 8.5 inch, Silicone Pop up Toys which were not declared

After taking out around 60% of the Container, some carton boxes which were being de-stuffed felt heavier than usual. There were 251 such cartons. Upon opening and counting, it was revealed that 250 cartons together contained 2 lakh pieces of e-cigarettes of 2500 puff Variant, while 1 carton contained 400 pieces of e-cigarettes of 5000 puff variant, all of "Yuoto" brand, made in China, of different flavors like Milk Coffee, Mint Ice, Energy Drink Tea, Coke Ice, etc. This is the second such seizure by DRI in Gujarat in recent times. Earlier on 4 September, DRI had seized another consignment of E-cigarettes with a market value of Rs 20 crore by intercepting a truck near Surat.

India has banned the production, manufacturing, import and export, sale, distribution, and advertising related to e-cigarettes since 2019, citing concerns of potential smoking hazards in the younger population. (ANI)

