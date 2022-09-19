NALSAR to give Andhra Pradesh govt legal support for resurvey project

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NALSAR’s Centre for Tribal and Land Rights (CTLR) for providing legal support for the resurvey project of YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku Mariyu Bhoo Raksha Padhakam. The State government, after more than 100 years, has undertaken a resurvey of agricultural and non-agricultural lands. The project is expected to be executed in a period of three years at a budget outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, a press release from NALSAR, a university of law, said.

Every parcel of land in the State is to be surveyed and numbered with geo-quadrants. The project requires lot of legal support in drafting, reviewing and preparing legal documents, imparting training, undertaking legal research, resolving land disputes and spreading legal awareness among the farmers.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on completing the project, the release added.

