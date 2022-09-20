Left Menu

Uniper works council welcomes nationalisation plans - Rheinische Post

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:17 IST
Uniper's works council chief welcomed plans for the state to buy Fortum's stake in the company and inject a further 8 billion euros ($7.98 billion) as part of a nationalisation of the gas importer, Rheinische Post daily reported on Tuesday.

"We need the state as the main shareholder in order to survive the gas crisis and to master the energy transition in the long term," Harald Seegatz told the paper after Uniper announced details of the plans which still have to be finalised. ($1 = 1.0022 euros) (Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More)

