PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

- France's Schneider to buy software developer Aveva for 9.5 bln stg https://on.ft.com/3dw1LF5 - UAE's ADNOC in talks for stake in Guvnor https://on.ft.com/3LA19up

- Wirecard CEO to face fraud trail later this year https://on.ft.com/3LAiVhf - Britain announces subsidies to cut business' energy price by more than half https://on.ft.com/3xHw5n5

- Lebanon's banks to remain shut indefinitely after holdup sprees https://on.ft.com/3xHUZmk Overview

- French industrial group Schneider Electric said it would move ahead with buying all of British software developer Aveva Plc at nearly 9.5 billion pounds ($10.67 billion). - The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has had early talks about acquiring or buying a stake in energy trader Guvnor, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

- A Munich district court accepted fraud charges against former Wirecard AG chief executive officer Markus Braun, making way for a trial later this year. - Britain announced new subsidies that will cut the wholesale energy prices for business and public organisations this winter.

- Lebanon's banks will remain shut indefinitely after a spree of armed robberies by depositors seeking to access their savings, the country's banking association said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8904 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

