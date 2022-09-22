Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

Headlines - France's Schneider to buy software developer Aveva for 9.5 bln stg https://on.ft.com/3dw1LF5 - UAE's ADNOC in talks for stake in Guvnor https://on.ft.com/3LA19up - Wirecard CEO to face fraud trail later this year https://on.ft.com/3LAiVhf - Britain announces subsidies to cut business' energy price by more than half https://on.ft.com/3xHw5n5 - Lebanon's banks to remain shut indefinitely after holdup sprees https://on.ft.com/3xHUZmk Overview - French industrial group Schneider Electric said it would move ahead with buying all of British software developer Aveva Plc at nearly 9.5 billion pounds ($10.67 billion).

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 06:29 IST
