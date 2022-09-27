Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remains Saudi Arabia's energy minister under new cabinet

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman remained Saudi Arabia's energy minister under a new cabinet headed by the kingdom's crown prince and de facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state media reported on Tuesday.

The foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaanand and the investment minister Khalid al-Falih kept their positions in the new cabinet.

