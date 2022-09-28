GE Renewable Energy bags order for 81 wind turbines from Continuum

GE Renewable Energy on Wednesday said it will supply 81 turbines to Continuum Green Energy for 218 MW wind power projects in India.

The orders have been placed by Continuum subsidiaries Continuum MP Windfarm Development and Dalavaipuram Renewables Pvt Ltd.

''GE Renewable Energy announced...orders from Continuum Green Energy Ltd to supply, install and commission 81 units of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 218.70 MW wind power projects across Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh,'' a GE Renewable Energy statement said.

Last year, Continuum and GE signed an agreement to supply turbines for Continuum's 148.5 MW wind farms in Bhuj and 99.9 MW wind farms in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The wind farms, which are being managed by Continuum, will provide local businesses and consumers with accessible, affordable, and reliable energy.

Continuum is a leading player in offering bespoke green energy supply solutions to the Indian market.

''We look forward to furthering our partnership with Continuum in the future as they continue to build out their renewable energy portfolio in India,'' Deepak Maloo, Regional Sales Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind in Asia Pacific, said.

