Pune air base gets 3D-printed Runway Controller Hut

Using 3D printing technology, the Military Engineer Services (MES) has constructed a first-of-its-kind Runway Controller Hut at the Pune Air Force station in just 30 days, officials said Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 11:14 IST
First ever 3-D printer Runway Controller Hut at Pune Airforce Station, Maharashtra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Using 3D printing technology, the Military Engineer Services (MES) has constructed a first-of-its-kind Runway Controller Hut at the Pune Air Force station in just 30 days, officials said Thursday. The novel construction includes 3D printed concrete foundation and wall panels, besides the ground-floor roof using precast technology. The upper floor panels have been erected with steel girders and are impanelled with toughened glass. The upper-floor roof has been provided with Galvalume and PUF panels.

These huts are an integral part of air traffic services and aerospace safety, providing vital inputs to the Duty Air Traffic Control Officer (DATCO) for the smooth, efficient, and safe conduct of flying operations. [{b57fc726-bf7a-42bd-bff3-e09473842a7d:intradmin/ANI-20220929032344.jpg}]

3D printing technology is a fast-emerging way of constructing structures. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method. The Runway Controller Hut also has a sanitary block, and the staircases are also 3D printed. The entire structure has been given an aesthetic yet functional set of specifications, officials said.

Indian Army's Engineer-in-chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh inspected the new structure on Wednesday. Officials said the MES used a "hybrid approach" to speed up the construction process without compromising on quality, rather than restricting itself to a particular technology.

