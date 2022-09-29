Left Menu

MoRTH to implement proposal mandating minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category)

Earlier in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it had been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

Shri Gadkari said considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeOfNG)
In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

Shri Gadkari said considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023.

Earlier in order to enhance the safety of occupants of the motor vehicle against lateral impact, it had been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989. A draft notification had been issued on 14th January 2022, which mandated that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1st October 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso air bags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube air bags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

