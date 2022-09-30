TotalEnergies said it had anticipated strikes at refineries
TotalEnergies said on Friday it had anticipated the strikes that have been disrupting its oil products refining and delivery operations in France this week, adding measures had been taken to supply clients in a normal way.
"Amongst those, we have increased our imports," a company spokesperson told Reuters.
