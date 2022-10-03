Left Menu

Mumbai: DRI busts international drugs racket, ganja worth Rs 2.36 cr seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed an international smuggling racket of drugs in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-10-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 06:45 IST
Mumbai: DRI busts international drugs racket, ganja worth Rs 2.36 cr seized
Drugs seized by DRI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed an international smuggling racket of drugs in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states. Based on intelligence input, officers of DRI, Mumbai seized 3.5 Kg of hydroponic weed from a US-origin postal consignment fabricated as 'food items' at the Foreign Post Office, Mumbai. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana.

DRI investigation revealed that the cartel operated from different states and the consignment was to be exchanged in Delhi instead of sending to Hyderabad at the consignee address. Surveillance was kept and two persons including the mastermind of the cartel were arrested in Hyderabad, said DRI.

Further investigation revealed the use of dark web in placing orders from the US and the use of cryptocurrency in making payments for the same. The agency said a total of 5.3 Kg of ganja (hydroponic weed) having a value of Rs 2.36 crores in the illicit market has been recovered and seized in this case including 1.8 kgs seized from Delhi. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022